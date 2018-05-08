Election Day in North Carolina | Polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A local program getting kids Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs (vbbfc.org/hof-nod) is a program founded in 1990 designed to help at-risk kids and run by the Virginia Beach Bluewater Fishing Club.  We find out how it works and how it helps.

