A local program getting kids Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs (vbbfc.org/hof-nod) is a program founded in 1990 designed to help at-risk kids and run by the Virginia Beach Bluewater Fishing Club. We find out how it works and how it helps.
