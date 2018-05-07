‘Wonder Woman 2’ to film at Virginia mall this summer

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — “Wonder Woman 2,” the sequel of the 2017 hit superhero movie, will film at the closed Landmark Mall in Alexandria this summer, according to the Washington Business Journal, citing sources, according to CBS 6.

The film, starring actress Gal Gadot, is expected to film in Virginia in June and July, with filming in Washington D.C. during roughly the same time period, according to the report.

The Virginia Film Office declined to comment on the specific production but said in general movies filming in a region is always good for a local economy.

Marinella Hume Casting has also put out a notice that it is seeking extras and actors in the area for a “major feature film” during June and July.

“Wonder Woman 2” is scheduled for release on Nov. 1, 2019.