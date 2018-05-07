What to do with the Dog when you go on vacation

NORFOLK Va,- Dogtown Va is where the pups go to play and it’s a great option for your furry family member when you go on vacation.

Dogtown offers services 7 days a week.

From doggy daycare to overnight boarding.

Owner Sam Woomer takes a unique approach to taking care of your pet, by keeping the dogs stimulated and energized with exposure training.

Exposure training range from water in kid pools to grandmas wheelchair being rolled through the indoor area while the dogs play.

Day care is $5 dollar an hour, $16 dollars for half a day and $38 dollars for over night.

Woomer also offers curbside service, where you can drive right up and let your dog run from your car to staff in case you are in a hurry.

Dogtown offers extra services like $10 baths.

The facility is located on 1309 Raleigh Ave.

For more details and hours click here.