Two teens injured after fight escalates to shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting.

Officers responded to the area of West Taylor Avenue and Old Buckroe Road on May 4 around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the 16-year-old and another person agreed to meet up and fight. During the fight, both parties pulled out guns and fired shots.

As a result of the shots fired, the two teens were injured. The other shooter ran away from the scene before police arrived.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.