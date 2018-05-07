Tips for parents on harnessing the budding entrepreneurs in young girls on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Cristal Glangchai explores the impact of young girls engaging in STEM and offers unique solutions based on her own experience as an engineer, entrepreneur, and the founder of the VentureLab, an experiential learning academy focused on entrepreneurship and technology for kids. For more info, visit VentureLab.org.
