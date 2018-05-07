Suffolk Mutt Strut helps support local human society

SUFFOLK, Va. – Dogs of all shapes, sizes and from areas of Hampton Roads, came to Suffolk to strut their stuff.

In efforts to raise money for the Suffolk Humane Society, the tenth annual Mutt Strutt Dog Walk and Festival had several activities for humans and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

The dog talent contest was one of the most enjoyed events, but many just took pleasure in being around other dogs and taking advantage of walking around the park that the events were held at.

“It’s a good cause for sure. They do a good with it every year,” said a person close to the festival.

The Humane Society’s says that $15,000 was collected at the event. They had hopes for some where in the range of $35,000, but said that weather did not help bring some people out.

If you would like to find out more about the society, and possibly donating, click here.