One Tank Trip: Family fun on the Eastern Shore

This week, Blaine and Jessica are sharing quick getaways for families in Hampton Roads that are one tank of gas away. Watch their adventures in the 6am hour of News 3 This Morning!
CAPE CHARLES, Va -- Our first stop is a place that feels like it's a world away, but it's just a short drive over the Chesapeake Bay. The Town of Cape Charles is located right off US Highway 13, about 15 miles away from the north end of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.
Here are some highlights from Blaine and Jessica's trip your family might enjoy:
- Bike and kayak rentals: The Oyster Farm Marina at King's Creek offers solo and tandem bike rentals by the hour or the day. SouthEast Expeditions rents kayaks that seat 1-2 people, and offers a kayaking trip to the nearby Chatham Vineyards winery.
- Beach access: The Cape Charles Public Beach offers a peaceful, sandy retreat from the more crowded beaches in our area, plus, the parking is free!
- What to eat: TripAdvisor suggests the 10 Best Cape Charles Restaurants. Or bring a picnic basket and have lunch on the beach!
- Shopping: Mason Street, the "main drag" through downtown, is lined with eclectic shops, sure to delight families.
- Camping: Looking to stay overnight? In addition to countless inns, Northampton County is home to two camping facilities, Cherrystone Family Camping Resort and Kiptopeke State Park. Check out the state park for great nature walks, too!