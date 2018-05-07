One Tank Trip: Family fun on the Eastern Shore

This week, Blaine and Jessica are sharing quick getaways for families in Hampton Roads that are one tank of gas away. Watch their adventures in the 6am hour of News 3 This Morning!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CHARLES, Va -- Our first stop is a place that feels like it's a world away, but it's just a short drive over the Chesapeake Bay. The Town of Cape Charles is located right off US Highway 13, about 15 miles away from the north end of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Here are some highlights from Blaine and Jessica's trip your family might enjoy: