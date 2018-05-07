Norfolk Botanical Garden extends LanternAsia through June 8

NORFOLK, Va. – If you haven’t made it to LanternAsia yet, you still have a chance!

Norfolk Botanical Garden has extended its popular exhibition through Friday, June 8.

Thanks to the latest warm weather we’ve been seeing in Hampton Roads, more than 15,000 visitors stopped by the internationally-renowned lantern showcase that celebrates the ancient Chinese tradition of lantern festivals since it opened in March.

The Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Norfolk Botanical Garden is located at 6700 Azalea Garden Road.

Click here for more information.

Related:

LanternAsia opens at Norfolk Botanical Garden

LanternAsia to return to Norfolk Botanical Garden