Newport News hotel employee fired after racial slur used towards customer in Facebook video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An employee at a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Newport News has been fired after a Facebook video captured him calling a black guest a “f*****g monkey.”

The video, recorded on May 4, showed the employee making the remark after he and the guest got into an argument over room accommodations. The victim of the racial slur was the one who recorded the video. The video was sent to News 3 by the guest’s wife on Facebook.

The hotel’s general manager, Lisa Little, sent the following statement to News 3:

On behalf of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Newport News, Va. I want to apologize for the inappropriate behavior and comments of one of our employees from an incident that occurred on Friday, May 4. We are taking this matter very seriously and effective today (May 7, 2018), the employee in the video has been terminated. As a result of this incident we will also be re-training every employee this week on our code-of-conduct policies to help ensure something like this never happens again.

The guest’s wife says the confrontation started after he voiced his concerns about a room he reserved for his mother-in-law that smelled like smoke.