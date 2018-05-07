Man shot in Norfolk Harris Teeter parking lot while in parked car

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was shot while in a parked car Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. police were dispatched to the Harris Teeter located at 1320 Colonial Avenue for gunshots heard in the area.

Police said moments later an 18-year-old man walked into CHKD with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation showed two 18-year-old men were sitting inside a vehicle at the Harris Teeter, when one discharged a firearm striking the other.

The suspect drove the victim to CHKD and was later taken into custody by police.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up.