Man pleads guilty to Virginia Beach burglary, firearm charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man accused of a burglary incident pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Lundon Starke, 18, entered pleaded guilty to charges of Burglary, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Larceny of a Firearm.

Starke’s attorney told News 3 he faces between 5-7 years in prison.

He’s due back in court in August for sentencing.

Starke previously faced charges related to an incident at a Virginia Beach officer’s home but the Commonwealth nolle prossed all charges against Starke involving that incident due to insufficient evidence.