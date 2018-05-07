Happy Iverson-iversary! 16 years since Iverson’s practice rant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's a sweet 16 for one of the most sour rants we've ever seen or heard.

16 years ago today (May 2nd), Hampton native Allen Iverson delivered his infamous rant about practice - arguably the most famous press conference in sports history.

The comments came during a 35-minute Philadelphia 76ers 2002 season wrap-up press conference. The reigning NBA MVP blasted the media for rumors about his possibly being traded, his alleged conflicts with head coach Larry Brown and allegations that he missed practices.

"We're sitting here … I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we're in here talking about practice. I mean, listen, we're talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We're talking about practice. Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We're talking about practice, man."

Last year, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of A.I.'s rant, some members of your WTKR news/sports/weather team helped "reenact" Iverson's performance. The video is below.