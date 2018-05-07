× First Warning Forecast: Gloomy Start To The Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are still tracking scattered showers this afternoon with plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s which is 5-10 degrees below where we were yesterday and well below our normal high of 73. We are on the windy side with northeast winds 10-15 gusting to 20 mph at times. Rain chances will go down to 10% overnight and clouds will clear out a bit. Temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, we’ll be mostly cloudy and rain chances will stick to 30%.

Conditions will improve throughout the week starting on Wednesday. We will be in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and only a 20% chance of rain. By Thursday we will reach the 80s once again with sunshine and 70s and 80s for Friday.

The weekend is looking great with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine. Rain will stay at 0-10% all weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 10-20 G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 7th

1959 Tornado Hanover Co

1967 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.