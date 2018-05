Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The folks from Tidewater Comicon drop by to give us a preview of some of the cosplay styles you'll see this year. See who's hot and what happening at the Con May 12 - 13 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

This year includes celebrity guests Gates McFadden from Star Trek, Matt Ryan from Constantine, Greg Cipes from Teen Titans and more. For details visit TidewaterComicon.com .