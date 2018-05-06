Suffolk to hold State of the City this May

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk will hold its 2018 State of the City on May 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Waterfront Hotel on 100 E. Constance Road.

The event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. is part of the five luncheon series that is in coordination with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Hopes of creating more interaction among business, civic and community leaders across the Hampton Roads is the goal, according to officials.

Reflection on the last year will be part of the event, as well as providing the community with valuable information on community issues that affect local businesses, and insight on what to expect in the next year.