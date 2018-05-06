Senator Kaine visits NASA’s Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. – On April 23, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine visited NASA Langley Research Center.

The photos provided by his office show the junior U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth touring the centers Computational Research Facility and Engineering Design Studio, where the flight mission support center is located. The tour was also apart of a briefing given to him by the director of NASA Langley, Dave Bowles.

Kaine’s tour of the facility came after his attendance Thomas Nelson Community College’s Workshop Symposium.

The Senator has had a key interest in NASA research, helping to secure funding for the center’s Measurement Systems Laboratory, which is currently under construction. The lab and center’s funding will help NASA continue its space exploration, science and aeronautics missions.