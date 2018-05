Sometimes you just don’t have the time or funds to take an extravagant vacation. News 3 This Morning has the answer if you are looking for a quick, cheap trip!

All week we will be bringing you great road trips that are around the area, the best part is… you can do them on a tank of gas!

We also may have left the best part out, Blaine and Jessica will be teaming up to share these places with you!

Follow along with their hilarious adventures on News 3 This Morning starting at 5 a.m.