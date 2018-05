NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News firefighter will be in court Thursday to address the two charges of indecent exposure against him.

The Newport News Fire Department confirmed that Sidney Lucas had submitted his resignation to the department on Monday, April 23. He had worked with the department since 2006.

Officials with NNFD would not go into specifics about the incident of alleged indecent exposure. And News 3 is still working to find more details into why he was charged.