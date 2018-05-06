Man wanted by police on burglary and larceny charges in Dare County

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. – The Southern Shores Police Department is looking for a man wanted on attempted burglary and larceny charges.

Police say David Santana Alcantar ran away from the area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after police were trying to help him for a medical reason.

Alcantar is a suspect in an attempted larceny of a car and burglary of a home on Woodland Drive in Southern Shores.

Alcantar is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11 tall, weighing approximately 200 pound with short brown hair and dark brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black or dark grey sweatpants and no shoes with only one white sock.

Police are asking residents to keep their doors and cars locked.

According to police, Alcantar might still be in the area. Charges are pending.