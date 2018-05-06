Jonathan Schoop scopes return to Orioles as Tides rehab assignment wraps up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Sidelined since April 13th, Orioles All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop is eyeing his return to Baltimore.

The O's could use a shot in the arm, as they are tied with the Reds for the worst record in the major leagues at 8-and-26.

After being rained out of his rehab assignemnt in Bowie, Schoop made a pit stop in Norfolk before returning to the parent club Tuesday. "You know it's tough when you get hurt, especially when you take three weeks out" said Schoop. "That's all I know how to do is play baseball, so the first weekend was tough, and now its fun back."

During his two-game stint with the Tides, Schoop went 1-for-8. In 2013, Schoop played 70 games with the Tides, hitting nine home runs.

It was also his first chance to play a regular season game with his brother Sharlon, who plays first base.

"We want to play in the big leagues together, but here is fine too. I was excited to come here and see him, and give him some support and come up here and see the guys I play with."