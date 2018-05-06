× First Warning Forecast: Cool and cloudy, spotty shower possible

The bulk of the wet weather will move out overnight. Some lingering showers will still be possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to near 60. Watch out for areas of dense fog, especially along the coast.

An area of low pressure will move offshore Monday morning. This will keep us socked in with clouds through Tuesday. Keeping a slight 20-30% chance for an isolated shower Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler to start the work week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side as well with northeasterly winds 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Pretty much the same story on Tuesday. Expect lots of clouds, highs in the 60s with a spotty shower.

Temperatures will start to trend warmer on Wednesday. High pressure will build in and we should see the clouds break up.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday with a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Highs will warm to 80 on Thursday and to the low 80s on Friday.

Even warmer for the weekend. Highs could reach near 90 on Mother’s Day!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

