× First Warning Forecast: After morning rain, tracking afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms

Happy Sunday!

We’ve already seen quite a bit of rain for portions of Carolina and Hampton Roads. Some communities have seen close to 2 inches of rain. Watch out for small stream flooding, especially in Norfolk, Suffolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. We are also dealing with some dense fog on the Eastern Shore. Many inland areas will continue to stay dry until this afternoon.

The area of low pressure that is bringing us the rain this morning, will continue to move to the northeast. Rain will continue to push out this morning. A cold front will push in from the west this afternoon and evening. Expect scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question. The threat at this point, however, is low. If we do see any strong to severe storms, the biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail. Best chance to see stronger storms will be closer to I-95. We will be keeping a close eye on radar. Temperatures will once again be cooler near the coast and warmer inland. Expect highs to vary in the 70s.

One good thing about the rain today, it’s going to wash away a lot of that pollen!

The area of low pressure will linger off the coast Monday and Tuesday, keeping us socked in with clouds. Rain chances will remain low though. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will start warming closer to 80 by Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances will continue.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.