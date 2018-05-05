Justify wins the 144 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY. – America’s longest running sports event was won by Justify on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 144 Kentucky derby winner was followed by Good Magic who Placed (finished 2nd) and Audible who Showed (finished 3rd)

The three-year-old colt was a favorite going in to the race, and won the Santa Anita Derby in April.

Justify also brought famed horse trainer, Bob Baffert, his fifth Kentucky Derby winner.

Its now on to the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland, for Justify. He will have a chance to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. The most prized possession of any horse racing, trainer or owner.

American Pharaoh in 2015 was the last horse to win the Triple Crown.

