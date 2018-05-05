Insurance won’t cover Phoenix couple’s home damaged in SWAT standoff

Phoenix, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A Phoenix couple will be filing a claim with the City of Phoenix after learning their home insurance won’t cover the damage to their home from a SWAT standoff recently.

Homeowners Beverly and Ed Doll said their home near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road is “unlivable.”

Last month, on April 17, carjacking suspect Jairo Contreras led police on a wild chase, broke into the couple’s home and hid in the attic, and fell through the ceiling.

It’s the same home where police K9 Bane died in the line of duty.

“Our life has been turned upside down and we’ve been displaced since that day,” said Beverly. “It’s boarded up and it’s hard because Ed has Parkinsons and he’s out of his cozy routine,” she explained.

“We just want to be home. It’s really hard to wake up every morning and realize we can’t,” she added.

Right now, they’re living with their daughter, Katie Rubin.

“It’s sad,” said Doll. “Everything in the home is totally destroyed.”

Phoenix police said they had to break windows and use tear gas to get the suspect to surrender.

Luckily, the Dolls weren’t home at the time. They were at a dentist appointment. It also happened to be their 47th wedding anniversary.

Rubin said Phoenix police and the suspect broke at least nine windows and three doors.

Glass, dust, and insulation still cover the furniture and floor.

Tear gas residue still lingers in the air and on items in the house, making it hard to breathe. “We have to clean everything,” said Rubin.

She wants to get her parents back in their home as soon as possible.

It’s already been two weeks and her parents’ insurance adjuster recently told them their policy won’t cover the cost of repairs.

Now the family is in the process of filing a claim with the City of Phoenix with hopes they’ll pay for the damage.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix police said it’s possible the City could foot the bill.

“The city has 60 days to review and accept or deny the claim, once received,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Dolls want to clean up their home and start living there again as soon as possible.

Rubin created a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000 to help pay for priority repairs.