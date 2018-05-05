× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers and storms for your Sunday.

A mild night in store. Temperatures will dip into the 60s with increasing rain chances overnight and early Sunday morning.

A warm front will lift north of the region overnight. An area of low pressure will move northeast off the OBX. Expect showers overnight for some communities in the OBX and Carolina. Heavy rain possible early Sunday along the coast. We’ll start to dry out a bit in the afternoon, then a cold front will move in from the west. More showers and possible storms tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our inland communities in a level one for an isolated severe storm. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and small hail. We will be keeping a close eye on radar. Temperatures will once again be cooler near the coast and warmer inland. Expect highs to vary in the 70s.

The area of low pressure will linger off the coast Monday and Tuesday, keeping us socked in with clouds. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will start warming closer to 80 by Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

