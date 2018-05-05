× First Warning Forecast: Cooler, more clouds throughout the day

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 70s, especially if you live near the coast. A mix of sun and clouds, with a slight 20 percent chance of showers.

A cold front will be crossing the region slowly, with another cold front moving through on Sunday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Temperatures will be right around normal on Sunday. Highs in the low 70s. Better chances for rain and possible storms. Right now, we could see a garden variety thunderstorm, but not expecting any severe weather.

A cool start to the work week. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 60s. We’ll start the day off with overcast skies. Skies will clear throughout the day. Just a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Most communities will remain rain-free.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It will yet again be another cool day with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will start warming closer to 80 by Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

