Elizabeth City first responders receive more than $20K worth of new equipment

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Fire Department and Elizabeth City Police Department received more than $20,000 worth of life-saving equipment, thanks to grants from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Elizabeth City Fire Department received 15 bulletproof vests, valued at $12,023. The vests will be stored in the department’s rescue vehicle to provide first responders with necessary protection to administer life-saving medical assistance during hostile emergency situations.

The Elizabeth City Police Department received six automated external defibrillators, valued at $8,647. The AEDs will be stored in police cruisers so the department is prepared to provide medical assistance if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005 with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. So far, they have granted more than $33 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, including $1.1 million in North Carolina.