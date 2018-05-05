Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these deals

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, a holiday celebrating Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It was a relatively minor battle — the French reclaimed Puebla a year later — but a symbolic one because a small Mexican army defeated a larger occupying force. By 1867, Mexican troops had driven France from the country.

Many Americans assume Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, but that holiday falls on September 16 and commemorates the Grito de Dolores, a priest’s ringing of a church bell in the town of Dolores in 1810 that triggered Mexico’s War of Independence from Spain.

