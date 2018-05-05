Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these deals

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, a holiday celebrating Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It was a relatively minor battle — the French reclaimed Puebla a year later — but a symbolic one because a small Mexican army defeated a larger occupying force. By 1867, Mexican troops had driven France from the country.
Many Americans assume Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, but that holiday falls on September 16 and commemorates the Grito de Dolores, a priest’s ringing of a church bell in the town of Dolores in 1810 that triggered Mexico’s War of Independence from Spain.
Here are a few deals if you feel like celebrating:
- Applebee’s Grill + Bar is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with two great deals, $1 Dollaritas and $2 Dos Equis.
- Bahama Breeze is offering $5 Classic Margaritas April 29 through May 5.
- Select Buffalo Wild Wings locations will have $3 domestic beers and $3 sharables. Be sure to call ahead to see if your location is honoring the deal.
- Chili’s is offering $5 draft beers, Presidente margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Margaritas on May 5.
- Joe’s Crab Shack is celebrating with specials on tacos and Patrón. Plus, $20 buckets of Modelo Especial. Price and participation may vary.
- Get a Baja Fish taco from Long John Silver’s for just $0.99 with this coupon from now until May 6. This deal is only available at participating locations.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering free Cinco de Moe’s t-shirts at participating locations while supplies last.