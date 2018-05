What a special moment! After being deployed overseas for five months, Abigayil, an Airman in the U.S. Air Force was able to fly home early and surprise her boyfriend Jacob at commencement. #ODU #ODUGrad18 #ODU18 pic.twitter.com/sbuufyBepg — Old Dominion University (@ODU) May 5, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – It was a touching moment for one couple today at Old Dominion University’s commencement.

U.S. Air Force Airman Abigayil has been deployed for five months, but came back Saturday to attend her boyfriend, now fiance, Jacob’s graduation.

In full surprise, the couple embraced after Jacob crossed the stage and was heading back to his seat.

As you can tell from the video provided by ODU, the young man didn’t have a clue that his girlfriend was going to be there.