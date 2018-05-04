Virginia Beach SPCA Dancing for Paws event returns to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – June 9 at 7 p.m. will mark the return of Virginia Beach SPCA’s Dancing for Paws event to Chrysler Hall.

The event is co-sponsored between Virginia Beach SPCA and the Golden Slippers Dance Academy, and is the 2nd annual Dancing with the Stars style competition that is being held by the organizations.

News 3’s own Barbara Ciara will return as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event that will pair local celebrities and dance professionals, who will go toe-to-toe and heel-to-heel to show off their moves for homeless pets.

The Virginia Beach SPCA will have adoptable cats and dogs at the event and involved in the show.

Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase in-person at The Scope and Chrysler Hall Box Office, and online at Ticketmaster. The Scope and Chrysler Hall Box Office does not charge a service fee.