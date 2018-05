Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This week, Wink and Mitch turn the award-winning Locker Room into an evening of storytime.

Wink features a baseball rally rooted in Virginia Beach that's catching-on as far away as Texas thanks to an assist from one of Major League Baseball's best players.

Mitch spotlights Martha Bissah, Norfolk State University's best female athlete who came quite a long way to earn that title.