Test your knowledge of ‘The Office’ at this trivia night in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. Think you know all there is to know about the hit show “The Office?”

Norfolk restaurant Toast is teaming up with Smartmouth Brewing to host a “The Office” trivia night on May 16 starting at 7 p.m.

Team sizes are limited to six people to qualify for prizes. There will be four rounds of 10 questions, plus bonus questions.

The first place team wins: $100 Toast Gift Certificate, $75 Handsome Biscuit gift Certificate, Smartmouth Pint Glasses for the whole team.

The second place team wins: $25 Toast Gift Certificate, $25 Handsome Biscuit Gift Certificate and Smartmouth Pint glasses for the whole team.

The third place team wins: $15 Toast Gift Certificate, $15 Handsome Biscuit Gift Certificate and Smartmouth Pint glasses for the whole team.