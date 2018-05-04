× Run for a cause, using horse power to help those with disabilities and wounded veterans heal.

EQUI-KIDS provides equine therapy to a diverse group of riders weekly and offers support to individuals with a wide range of disabilities. They also have an amazing program EQUI-VETS that offers physical and mental healing through equine activities for our armed service members wounded in the line of duty. This event helps fund the program that allows them to continue to use the power of horse therapy to so many people right here in our community.

The 16th Annual EQUI-KIDS Cross Country 5K presented by Primrose School of Virginia Beach South. Here is a breakdown for Saturday's events:

-1 Mile "Run with the Hounds" - 8:00 AM

Race with your canine companion (Must be on leash)

-5K Cross Country Race - 8:30 AM

Run/walk for adults and kids of all ages

-1/2 Mile "Pony" Fun Run for the Kids - 9:45 AM

(Children 12 & under) Led by one of our horses!

*$10 Military Discount using Coupon Code “GOUSA”

(Valid for Active, Veterans, & Dependents: ID required at packet pickup)

Register today at: EQUIKIDS.ORG