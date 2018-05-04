Newport News man charged with attempting to assault 3-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 18-year-old man was charged with attempting to assault a 3-year-old girl, according to police.

On Thursday around 10:30 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of Jury Lane for a call about a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found Aaron Crane holding a knife.

Police say it was reported that Crane assaulted the young girl. After allegedly assaulting the girl, police say several other juveniles became involved and crane went to his house to get his dog and a knife.

According to police, Crane also made threats to kill.

Crane was then arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault. There were no visible injuries to the 3-year-old.