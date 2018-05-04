Newport News 15-year-old arrested in connection with February homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting at 32nd Street and Marshall Avenue.

The teen was arrested Thursday around noon and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm by a person under 18. He is being held in juvenile detention.

The suspect will not be identified due to a Virginia State Code that prohibits law enforcement from releasing the identity of juveniles that are charged with a criminal offense.

The shooting happened on February 12. Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, 17-year-old Stephen Davis, Jr., was pronounced dead minutes later.

The homicide is the second homicide of the year in Newport News.

“One homicide is one too many. This is a 17-year-old kid. It’s a sad situation. I’ve heard some family members in the background and just hearing their grief. It’s tough. Hopefully, we solve this,” said Officer Brandon Maynard.

The investigation remains ongoing.