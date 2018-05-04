Man convicted in Maury High School student’s death sentenced to five years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. – The 20-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing a Maury High School student last year was sentenced to five years in prison Friday.

Lamontraye McAdams was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for an Involuntary Nanslaughter conviction.

He was sentenced to eight years with five years suspended on 10 years good behavior and three years supervised probation for the Involuntary Manslaughter charge, one year and six months for Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Death and six months for Obstruction of Justice.

McAdams pleaded guilty in February before his trial was scheduled to begin.

McAdams’ attorney said the shooting was an accident and that he and the victim, 18-year-old Nateria Powell, were dating at the time of the incident.

