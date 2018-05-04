× Local law enforcement officers pack meeting on school safety

JAMES CITY, CO., Va. – There may not have been a safer room than inside the police station on Friday morning. Members of law enforcement from all across the area and state sat wall-to-wall, packing a meeting on school safety.

“The good news is schools are safe, but one incident is too many,” said Brian Moran, the state secretary of public safety.

The discussion included a presentation from the Dept. of Criminal Justice Services, as well as discussion and questions.

“We need to continue to be vigilant and make sure that we maintain best practices and ensure the safety of our kids,” said Moran.

The number of students being threatened or hurt with a weapon is down, according the presentation. Still, suicide at home continues to be a big problem. It’s the second leading cause of death among young people behind accidental deaths, according to Moran.

“It requires more attention, more support services, environmental health, and addressing the needs of those kids,” said Moran.

The topic is getting a renewed focus following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year. In addition to Moran’s meetings, a committee of lawmakers is also reviewing school safety. “School safety is one of the most important things we can establish here in Virginia,” said Del. Mike Mullin, one of the committee members.

The meeting was one of five held across the Commonwealth this week.