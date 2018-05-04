Hampton man arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee on officer

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton arrested a 31-year-old for allegedly assaulting and throwing hot coffee on an officer who had responded to a call involving the man.

According to officials, officers with the Hampton Police Division responded to a call in the lobby of Scott Orthodontics, where they say Jamar Deonte Peppers was refusing to leave the business’ property.

While on-scene, officers went to arrest Peppers for disorderly conduct after he supposedly was cursing and being confrontational. But Peppers apparently made things worse for himself in the process when police say he threw hot coffee on an officer and then tackled one officer to the ground.

Officers were able to control Peppers after a brief struggle. One of the officers received a minor laceration as a result of the assault but did not require medical assistance.

The suspect was uninjured; however, he requested medical assistance and was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared shortly after arriving at the hospital. The suspect was then transported to Hampton Adult Lock-Up.

Peppers was officially charged with Disorderly Conduct, one count of Destruction of City Property and one count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Peppers is being held at the Hampton City Jail.