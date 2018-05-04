× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, rain this weekend… One more day of the summer sampler. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, similar to yesterday morning. Highs will return to the upper 80s this afternoon, about 15 degree above normal. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with a few clouds mixing in at times. It will be breezy again today, southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

A few more clouds will build in tonight with lows returning to the mid 60s. It will still be breezy tonight with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will drop into the upper 70s Saturday and winds will be light but shifting from southwest to north to east.

Rain chances and cloud cover will increase for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a bigger chance for showers and storms. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will drop into the mid 70s Sunday.

Highs will fall into the upper 60s early next week, a few degrees below normal. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 4th

1958 F1 Tornado Worchester Co

1990 F3 Tornado: Amelia Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorm Central VA, East Central VA – Hail 0.75-1.75″

