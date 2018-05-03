Virginia Beach condo fire displaces two

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a condo fire in the 5200 block of Summer Crescent Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 10 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire outside of the home.

The fire was brought under control at 10:17 p.m. The condo’s end unit sustained moderate fire damage.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the incident. No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

