Two men charged for 2016 fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have charged two men in connection to the fatal shooting of a Navy Sailor on January 4, 2016.

Christopher Allen, 27, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Waverly Way. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Another person was shot that night but survived. Police said the shootings were related and said it was believed to be a robbery attempt.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested two men, 34-year-old Raymond Martin and 37-year-old Termaine Martin.

Both have been charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x 2, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They are both being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

