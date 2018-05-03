× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Another warm and sunny day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and warm again… If you liked yesterday’s weather then you will like today’s. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and return to the upper 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal. We will see sunny skies again today. It will be breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows returning to the mid 60s.

Similar weather will continue for Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. It will remain breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will likely continue for Sunday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 70s behind the cold front on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 3rd

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Camden Co, Currituck Co

