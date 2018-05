PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in the 3600 block of Airline Boulevard Thursday night.

The call came in at 8:11 p.m.

Police say two suspects entered the business and that one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money. Both suspects then fled the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

