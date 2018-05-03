Pair of ODU women’s golfers have a ‘hole’ lot on their plate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - For the lone two seniors on the Old Dominion University women's golf team, this week is not par for the course.

For starters: Katerina Vlasinova and Maggie Simmermacher have their families in town from Czech Republic and Argentina, respectively.

For finishers: the Kate and Maggie just completed their final college papers as the pair prepares to graduate Saturday. But that's not all.

With their international relatives following along Saturday, Vlasinova and Simmermacher will depart for NCAA golf regionals with their ODU teammates - hours after their walk across the stage and receive their college degrees.

"You don't really have time to think about what you're doing," Maggie said smiling when asked her monumental week. "You just do it. The stress level is high but I like having a lot of things to do."

"The weather is so nice and everyone is so excited about us playing in regionals," Kate added. "Plus, our families are here. Everything is just great."

For the second consecutive year, the ODU women's golf team will compete in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Mallory Hetzel and the Monarchs earned an at-large bid and will compete in the Madison Regional at University Ridge Golf Course May 7-9.

The Monarchs will be the No. 13 seed at the regional.

The bid marks the first time the team has earned an at-large bid. Last year, ODU earned Conference USA's automatic bid after winning the conference championship, the first in school history.

Prior to Hetzel's arrival in 2016, the Monarchs had never qualified for NCAAs.