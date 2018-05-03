Norfolk police investigating non-life threatening shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, police found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue.

Medics transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Police do not have a suspect in this shooting and no others details were released.

The detective division is investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.