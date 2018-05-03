Norfolk Admirals release home schedule for 2018-19 season

NORFOLK, Va. (Admirals Media Relations) – The Norfolk Admirals announced the home portion of the 2018-19 schedule on Thursday afternoon consisting of 36 dates to be played at Norfolk Scope.

The home schedule is made up of 11 Wednesday games, 12 Friday games, and 13 Saturday games. All 36 home games will start at 7:00 pm. Norfolk will host ten different teams throughout the course of the season. South Division foes South Carolina and Greenville will each make four trips to the Scope while Atlanta, Florida and Orlando will visit three times. Jacksonville makes the most visits of any team, playing at the Scope six times.

Nine of the ten teams the Admirals will face come from the Eastern Conference. Aside from the six teams that make up the South Division the Admirals will host Reading, Manchester, and Maine who all play in the North Division. Former North Division turned Central opponent Wheeling rounds out the list of teams traveling to Norfolk, making four appearances at the Scope including the home opener on October 13.

The home games of the 2018-19 season are split up throughout the year with five home games in October, November, and March, while playing six times in December, January, and February. The season will conclude with a trio of home games in the month of April.

The full schedule can be found here.