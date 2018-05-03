Newport News woman charged with DWI after crash with children in the car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have charged a 38-year-old woman from the city with driving while intoxicated and three counts of child neglect after she was involved in a car crash with her three children on May 1.

Melody Powell was driving her three daughters ages 6, 8 and 9, when she allegedly turned left onto Madison Lane, and made contact with a truck traveling westbound on Hiden Blvd.

According to police, when they arrived on-scene Powell allegedly had slurred speech and they smelled alcohol coming from her. She did not pass the field sobriety test that was given to her.

Along with being charged and arrested for DWI 1st Offense and three counts of Child Abuse/Neglect, Powell was also faulted for the wreck.

Powell denied consuming any alcoholic beverages.

No one was hurt in the crash.