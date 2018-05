Thursday, May 3 is World Press Freedom Day!

Our awesome News 3 team participated in Twitter’s global initiative and shared why they’re passionate about journalism, freedom of the press and storytelling.

Check out some of the reasons why we love bringing you stories that matter:

#ImAJournalistBecause I love people and I love telling their stories…and because I thought having an official title would mean fewer weird looks when I ask strangers personal questions. #WorldPressFreedomDay (P.S. I LOVE my @WTKR3 team!) pic.twitter.com/V8bODg7a3I — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) May 3, 2018

#ImAJournalistBecause I care about people. Their stories, positive or negative, deserve to be told accurately and fairly. Grateful to be able to do this everyday at @WTKR3 — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) May 3, 2018

#ImAJournalistBecause through the times of great sorrow and times of great triumph, we are far more alike than different. Being trusted to give voice to our shared story of humanity is humbling, powerful, and important. #WorldPressFreedomDay @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/TQDsWNbccO — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) May 3, 2018

#ImAJournalistBecause my job allows me to tell stories dear to my heart & give back. This screen grab is from my 1st time volunteering @vbspca for a story. I cried a lot in this story but I was able to really share a piece of myself with our viewers too. #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/4vo1jlQC6H — Kristen Crowley TV (@Kristencrowley3) May 3, 2018