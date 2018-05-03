Fundraising record set at 50th Priority Toyota Charity Bowl!

NORFOLK, Va. – With another Charity Bowl in the books, another fundraising goal was also surpassed.

Held on April 14 at Old Dominion University, the 50th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl broke another fundraising mark by collecting more than $442,000 to support a long list of regional children’s charities.

“It just keeps getting better and better,” said Priority Automotive President Dennis Ellmer. ”And the more we raise, the more we can help these wonderful children’s organizations that do so much for our region.”

This year’s Priority Toyota Charity Bowl beneficiaries included The Joy Fund, Camp Grom, The Boys & Girls Clubs, ForKids, Edmarc, I Need a Lighthouse and many more.

The 50th Charity Bowl kicked off with a concert by country music singer and Grammy nominee Joe Nichols, who performed a free hour-long set and a special private acoustic set for event organizers and sponsors. The concert was followed by the ODU spring football game and the annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl Celebrity Football Game featuring celebrities, elected officials and football legends.

The Washington Redskins cheerleaders also made an appearance, along with M&M’s Show Car!

