First Warning Forecast: Near 90 And Dry

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are starting to warm in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and a few high clouds mixing in. Most spots will reach the upper 80s and even break into the 90s by the end of the day. Rain chances still sit at 0%. We are breezy with southwest winds 10-15 gusting to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight with a clear sky.

Similar weather will continue for Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. It will remain breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. There is no chance of rain for Friday.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Saturday will be more light pop up showers throughout the day. We will see the most rain Sunday with a thunderstorm possibly mixing in but nothing severe. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 70s behind the cold front on Sunday.

Next week we will start in the low 70s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday then back into the 70s for Wednesday. Rain chances are minimal to none once again for the first half of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

